1 dead, 2 injured after driver travels into construction zone on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.

The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires.

Three men were inside the vehicle at the time, one of whom died at the scene.

The other two became trapped inside of the wreckage. One was able to free himself, but officers had to use hydraulic-powered tools to free the other before they were both rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Both are expected to survive.

None of the construction workers were injured during the incident, despite a worker operating the forklift when it was hit.

Authorities disclosed that once the driver is released from the hospital he will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, as well as investigated for speeding.

"When you're in the cone pattern, slow down," said California Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Aguilar. "There are people working out here and it's dark, last night a little bit of fog, gotta slow down and stay vigilant."

Investigators expect traffic to be impacted in the area until around 8 a.m., and in the meantime drivers were diverted around the scene at Polk Street.