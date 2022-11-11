Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two injured in fiery multi-car crash in Garden Grove
Two injured in fiery multi-car crash in Garden Grove 00:22

One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. 

The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries. 

Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage. 

"I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."

Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.