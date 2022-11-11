1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove

One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning.

The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries.

Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage.

"I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."

Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.