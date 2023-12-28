1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Boyle Heights house fire

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house in Boyle Heights caught fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to 742 S. St. Louis St., just east of the 5 Freeway, where they found a one-story home in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

54 firefighters were on the scene and put out the fire within 25 minutes.

Authorities said two victims were pulled from the flames and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A third victim was found outside the home on the porch and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released yet. The fire remains under investigation.