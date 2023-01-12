1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting outside North Hollywood hookah lounge

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded and another dead in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:55 p.m. near a hookah lounge located in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect fired shots into a crowd of people, striking one.

One of the victims, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim is in an unknown condition.

Officers rushed to the area after employees at the Citi Bank in the area hit their panic buttons after hearing the gunshots fired.

Footage from the scene showed the front window of the hookah lounge shattered, as well as a bullet hole in one vehicle in the parking lot.

A shooting occurred at the same location back in October, which left one man dead and another injured. It's unclear if the two shootings are related.