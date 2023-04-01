1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Van Nuys where gunman knocked on victim's back door

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Van Nuys early Saturday morning after the gunman allegedly knocked on the victim's door before opening fire.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 15100 block of Gilmore Street, just west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they learned that two people were shot by an unknown gunman in the back of the home.

Witnesses as the scene told police that the suspect knocked on their door before shooting both victims and running from the area.

One of the victims, a 50-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 44-year-old male, is hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.