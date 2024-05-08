1 dead, 1 severely injured after crash that caused truck to overturn on 215 Freeway

One person was killed and another majorly injured after a crash that caused a truck to overturn on the 215 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened a little before 1:45 p.m., when police say that a Nissan Versa traveling southbound on the 215, at the SR-210 junction at an unknown rate of speed, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol's San Bernardino Office.

At the same time, a Freightliner Box Truck was driving behind them, police said.

"For reasons still under investigation the Versa came to a sudden stop," the statement said. "Subsequently, the Freightliner traveling behind the Versa, collided with the Versa."

The impact of the collision caused the car to veer into the guardrail.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Versa, an unidentified female, dead at the scene.

A female passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital with what police called major injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with further details is asked to contact CHP at (909) 383-4247.