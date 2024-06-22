1 dead, 1 severely injured after 2-car crash in Riverside County

One person is dead and another severely injured after a violent two-car crash in San Jacinto.

The crash happened at around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of San Jacinto Avenue and Esplanade Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived to found two cars, one of which had overturned during the collision. Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles as a result and needed extrication from Riverside County Fire Department crews.

After they were taken out, paramedics rushed both to a nearby hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

The second driver is said to be in stable condition at the latest, deputies said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact deputies at (951) 654-2702.