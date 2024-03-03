1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting outside bar in Harbor Gateway area

One person was killed and another hospitalized during a shooting outside of a bar in the Harbor Gateway area late Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at around 9:50 p.m. outside of the El Diamante Sports Bar, located in the 12000 block of S. Figueroa Street near W. 120th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics arrived and rushed one of the gunshot wound victims to a nearby hospital. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say that they are searching for three suspects, two of which were last seen wearing light-colored sweatshirts and black pants. The third suspect was believed to be wearing all black.

As their preliminary investigation unfolded, police said that they had to request backup to the area due to the large crowd forming in the area. The crowd has since been dispersed.

With SkyCal overhead, a large police presence could be seen near the white canopy that was covering the victim's body. The surrounding area was wrapped in yellow crime scene tape as they investigated the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.