1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Hawthorne area

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Hawthorne on Sunday.

Aerial view of the car surrounded by evidence markers and shattered glass. KCAL News

The shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 120th Street, near Holly Park, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that the victims, both adult males, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where one later died.

His identity has not yet been released.

The second victim's condition is not known.

With SkyCal overhead, a car with several shattered windows could be seen in the parking lot of the park. A second car could be seen parked in the next spot over. Evidence markers littered the area surrounding the cars, where there were also piles of clothing and shoes.

LASD detectives are assisting Hawthorne Police Department investigators with the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.