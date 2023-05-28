1 dead, 1 critical after grisly hit-and-run crash causes car to veer off road in San Bernardino

One person was killed in a grisly multiple car hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino early Saturday morning.

According to San Bernardino Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:45 a.m., when two cars were attempting to pass each other while traveling eastbound on Base Line Road.

The driver of a Dodge was allegedly attempting to overtake a BMW when they lost control and clipped the BMW's rear. This caused the Dodge to veer into oncoming lanes of traffic, where it struck an uninvolved minivan.

The collision forced the minivan to swerve into a front yard off the side of the road.

Police said that the driver of the minivan, whose identity and gender were not immediately disclosed, died as a result of the crash. A passenger of the car was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the BMW was uninjured.

The driver of the Dodge exited their vehicle and ran from the scene of the collision. Authorities are still actively searching for them.

Investigators are working to determine if the collision was the result of road rage.