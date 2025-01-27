1 dead, 1 critical after car crashes into pedestrians in La Habra

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash in La Habra late Monday evening.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Hacienda Road, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Officers arrived to find that a driver had crashed their car into two pedestrians. They remained on scene.

Paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

A second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

It's unclear what caused the collision, but officers say that DUI is not suspected.