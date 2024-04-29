Watch CBS News
1 critically injured after three-car collision involving LAPD officer

By Matthew Rodriguez

Firefighters rushed to help seven people after a Los Angeles police officer and two other cars crashed in Hollywood on Monday.

The collision happened in the 6000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at about 3:50 p.m. Six people suffered minor injuries while another was critically injured. 

Paramedics took the victim in critical condition and two others to a nearby hospital. A pedestrian was involved in the collision, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, it's unclear if the pedestrian was the victim with critical injuries. 

None of the people transported to the hospital were officers. 

