1 critically burned after big rig crash in Granada Hills

Multiple southbound lanes are shutdown on the 5 Freeway in Granada Hills after a fiery crash involving two big rigs on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical burns.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. near Roxford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Two big rigs crash on the 5 Freeway in Granada Hills

One big rig was destroyed by the fire, and the other was severely damaged.

A SigAlert was issued around 12:30 p.m. for 8 hours while southbound lanes are blocked on the 5 Freeway by the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.