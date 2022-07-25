1 child, 1 adult killed in Temecula car crash, 7 others injured
A tragic car crash in Temecula Sunday evening claimed the life of a child and an adult, while injuring seven others.
Three other pediatric patients were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, the Riverside County Fire Department announced on its Facebook account.
The accident took place on the southbound side of Highway 79, near Anza Road at 6:25 p.m., according to Riverside FD.
Additionally, one adult was in serious condition and three other adults were transported to a hospital in moderate condition.
It's unclear at this moment how the accident developed and how many cars were involved.
The identity of the deceased victims has not been disclosed.
