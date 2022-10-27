Watch CBS News
1 arrested in Silverlake burglary attempt, 2 suspects at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday and two of his alleged accomplices are on the loose after they attempted to rob a home in Silver Lake.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive near the Silver Lake Reservoir after residents noticed three masked men attempting to break into the home on the residence's surveillance system, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the scene, according to Fox 11.

Two of the suspects avoided capture and police remained in the area searching for them.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 6:10 AM

