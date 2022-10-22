Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested as authorities investigate bomb threat at Laguna Niguel train station

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat targeting a train station in Laguna Niguel. 

The threat was made early Saturday, prompting Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies to close the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station located at 28200 Forbes Road as they surveyed the area. 

A bomb squad was called to the scene for further assistance. 

One suspect was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. for allegedly saying that there would be an explosion at the station. Authorities said that he had called them at 8:30 a.m., with plans to do some "intentional harm."

Paseo de Colinas, which runs adjacent to the station, is closed as the threat is investigated, as well as a number of businesses in the surrounding area. 

It was still unclear if an explosive device was found. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.