1 arrested as authorities investigate bomb threat at Laguna Niguel train station

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat targeting a train station in Laguna Niguel.

The threat was made early Saturday, prompting Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies to close the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station located at 28200 Forbes Road as they surveyed the area.

A bomb squad was called to the scene for further assistance.

One suspect was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. for allegedly saying that there would be an explosion at the station. Authorities said that he had called them at 8:30 a.m., with plans to do some "intentional harm."

Paseo de Colinas, which runs adjacent to the station, is closed as the threat is investigated, as well as a number of businesses in the surrounding area.

It was still unclear if an explosive device was found.

