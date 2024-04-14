Watch CBS News
1 adult, 3 children injured after van slams into center divider on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One adult and three children were seriously injured when their minivan slammed into a center divider on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar late Sunday. 

The crash happened a little after 7:50 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the 14 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers. 

Firefighters rescued one of the passengers from inside of the car after they were trapped. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A lengthy traffic delay is expected as crews continue to work the scene. Drivers are urged to consider an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 14, 2024 / 9:38 PM PDT

