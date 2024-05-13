$1.4 million in stolen goods recovered from Inland Empire warehouse being used by retail crime ring

More than 150 pallets of stolen merchandise were recovered from an Inland Empire warehouse last week by Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators after months of investigation.

Photo of the pallets recovered by Riverside sheriff's deputies inside of a warehouse being used by a retail crime ring in the Inland Empire. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A search warrant was served at the warehouse, located in the 24000 block of Highway 74 in an unincorporated part of Perris known as Good Hope on May 9 at around 8 p.m., according to a statement from RSO.

"Over 160 pallets of stolen merchandise, ranging from food products to industrial-grade tools, were seized during the service of the search warrant," deputies said.

The recovered stolen property is estimated to be worth more than $1.4 million.

One person was also arrested during the warrant for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He has been identified as 34-year-old Jurupa Valley man Rajdeep Singh. They are working to determine his alleged involvement in the crime ring.

Investigators have not released any further information on the investigation or identified any additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station by calling (951) 486-6700.