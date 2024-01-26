$1.2 million worth of copper and brass stolen from Chicago recovered in LA County

Los Angeles County deputies seized tons of precious metals stolen from Chicago during a raid at an Acton man's home Friday.

Detectives from a specialized task force at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seized 130,000 pounds of copper and brass as well as 50 brand new big rig tires from suspect Khatchik Aleksanian's home. Deputies believe the stolen metals total more than $1.2 million and massive tires were estimated to be about $1000 each.

In addition to the stolen items, investigators found a cache of 10 firearms, including handguns, rifles, and assault weapons — all of which were near and accessible by a child at the home.

Deputies booked Aleksanian for stolen property and child endangerment. He's being held on a $20,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next Tuesday.