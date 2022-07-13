Watch Live: Police in pursuit of driver wanted for suspected domestic violence

Watch Live: Police in pursuit of driver wanted for suspected domestic violenceget the free app
West Covina police are in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway, from the 105 Freeway, who is wanted for suspected child endangerment.
Police clarified that the want is not child endangerment, but suspected domestic violence.
Officers attempt PIT maneuver
The driver went onto residential streets in Whittier. Officers attempted a PIT maneuver that was unsuccessful. The suspect then went onto the 605 Freeway traveling southbound.
LASD helping in the pursuit with West Covina Police
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has their helicopter on the suspect to assist the West Covina police officers pursuing the suspect on the 605 Freeway.
Driver on the 605 Freeway
The driver is now going northbound on the 605 Freeway.
Suspect driving at high rates of speed
The suspect is going almost 100 mph on the 105 Freeway.
Driver on the 105 Freeway
The driver is now going eastbound on the 105 Freeway near the Long Beach Boulevard exit close to Compton.
Suspect driving in Inglewood
The suspect was driving near S. Prairie Avenue and West 110th Street in Inglewood.
Unclear if child is in pursuit vehicle
The pursuit suspect has exited the freeway and is now on surface streets. It is unclear whether or not a child is inside the vehicle.