CHP and LAPD give up pursuit of driver suspected of stealing vehicle

CHP and LAPD give up pursuit of driver suspected of stealing vehicleget the free app
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in a white Kia Soul on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Burbank. After a brief period, the California Highway Patrol took the pursuit over.
The pursuit suspect transitioned onto the southbound 110 Freeway, and then exited in the downtown area.
During the pursuit, the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle did obey most traffic laws, using turn signals and not driving at excessively high speeds.
It was when the pursuit suspect ran a red light that authorities with the CHP and LAPD called off the pursuit.
Authorities pull back from the pursuit
The pursuit suspect exited the 110 Freeway south in the downtown area and has been driving on South Figueroa, near the Staples Center.
The pursuit suspect did run through a red light, but used their turn signals.
Both CHP and LAPD pulled back from tailing the pursuit suspect and have no more ground units on the driver.
Pursuit suspect exits freeway
The pursuit suspect exited the 110 Freeway and drove through neighborhood streets for a short time. The driver then got back on the 110 Freeway, going southbound, headed back toward downtown Los Angeles.
Authorities said that they do not know how many people are inside the car.
LAPD has their helicopter overhead, tracking the pursuit.
CHP takes pursuit over
Officers with the California Highway Patrol took the pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle over from LAPD. The pursuit has moved to the southbound 110 Freeway.
The pursuit reportedly started in Pacoima.
CHP is reportedly bringing in it's fixed-wing aircraft to track the driver.
The suspect has been using their turn signals, their headlights are on and they are not driving at high speeds.