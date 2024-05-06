Trump trial live updates as judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail time

Trump trial live updates as judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail timeget the free app
The fourth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York got underway Monday with the judge in the case finding the defendant in contempt of court for the 10th time.
Judge Juan Merchan imposed another $1,000 fine for another violation of his gag order, which limits what Trump can say about witnesses and others involved in the case. He said the fines are not having the intended deterrent effect, and said he could impose stiffer penalties in the future.
Merchan's contempt decision came before prosecutors called their next witness to the stand. Hope Hicks, Trump's top communications aide from 2015 to early 2018, testified on Friday about how she and others in Trump's orbit handled revelations about the "hush money" payments made to two women before the election.
Hicks became choked up on the stand after acknowledging that Trump seemed concerned about how allegations related to adult film star Stormy Daniels might have affected his electability.
She recalled his reaction to news of a payout to Daniels coming out in 2018, when he was president.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her silence about allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump. He has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Daniels.
Prosecutors have not said who they'll next call to the stand. Court reconvenes at 9:30 a.m.
Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney called to the stand
A man who for decades served as one of the Trump Organization's top executives was called to testify Monday.
Jeffrey McConney, the company's retired controller, is no stranger to the stand. He testified at the Trump Organization's 2022 criminal trial, where the company was found guilty of 17 felony counts related to tax fraud. He was both a defendant and a witness called by New York Attorney General Letitia James in the company's civil fraud trial, in which Trump and others were found liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains.
McConney is expected to testify about the mechanics of payments and financial decisions at the company. Prosecutors have indicated he instructed an employee to log payments to Cohen as payments for ongoing legal services, as opposed to reimbursements for Cohen's wire to Daniels.
Judge finds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail for more gag order violations
Addressing the court, Judge Juan Merchan said he is finding Trump in contempt of court for the 10th time, and imposing another $1,000 fine, for violating the gag order limiting what Trump can say about those involved in the case. The judge warned that the penalty would be harsher if Trump continues to violate the order.
"It appears that the $1,000 fines are not serving as a deterrent, therefore, going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction if it is recommended," Merchan said.
"Mr. Trump, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are a former president of the United States and possibly the next one as well," Merchan continued, acknowledging that "to take that step would be disruptive to the proceedings."
He said he worries about court officers and Secret Service agents tasked with protecting the former president.
"I worry about them, and about what would go into executing such a sanction," Merchan said. "The magnitude of such a decision is not lost on me. "
"At the end of the day I have a job to do, and part of that job is protecting the dignity of" the proceedings and the criminal justice system, Merchan said, adding that the gag order violations "constitute a direct attack on the rule of law. I cannot allow that to continue."
What Hope Hicks testified about the Stormy Daniels payment
In 2018, Hicks was serving in the White House as director of strategic communications. Her desk was just outside the Oval Office.
On Jan. 12, 2018, the Journal revealed the $130,000 payment that Cohen made to Daniels for the first time. Sometime in the aftermath, Hicks said she spoke to Cohen, who told her the story wasn't true.
She said she spoke to Trump about the allegations the next month.
"[Trump] said he spoke to Michael and Michael had paid this woman to protect him from a false allegation," Hicks recalled. "Michael felt like it was his job to protect him and that's what he was doing. It was out of the kindness of his own heart."
Hicks said this would have been "out of character" for Cohen.
"I didn't know Michael to be an especially charitable person, or a selfless person," she said. "He's the kind of person who seeks credit."
Hicks said the president "thought it was a generous thing to do" and was "appreciative of the loyalty."
"He wanted to know how it was playing, and just my thoughts and opinion about this story versus having a different kind of story before the election had Mr. Cohen not made that payment," she remembered. "I think Mr. Trump's opinion was it was better to be dealing with it now, and it would have been bad to have that story come out before the election."
Hicks appeared to begin crying as the prosecutor turned things over to the defense team for cross-examination. The judge ordered a five-minute break so Hicks could collect herself.