Trump's defense rests its case at trial, signaling start of final chapter

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

Stefanik rebukes Biden, praises Trump in address to Israeli parliament

Stefanik rebukes Biden, praises Trump in address to Israeli parliament

House GOP says revived border bill "dead on arrival" as Senate plans vote

House GOP says revived border bill "dead on arrival" as Senate plans vote

Trump Media says it booked less than $1 million in first-quarter sales

Trump Media says it booked less than $1 million in first-quarter sales

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On