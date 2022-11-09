Thousands left without power as massive winter storm sweeps through Southland

Thousands left without power as massive winter storm sweeps through Southlandget the free app
A massive storm sweeping through Southern California has left thousands of people without power.
On top of the mandatory evacuations, flash flood warnings and road closures, tens of thousands of people were affected by power outages due to the storm.
Residents serviced by SoCal Edison and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power felt the impact the most, with tens of thousands experiencing outages Tuesday afternoon.
More to come.
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power outages
As of 4:30 p.m., more than 10,000 residents were impacted by power outages, including:
- 2,435 in Beverly Grove,
- 1,468 in Chinatown,
- 1,692 in Downtown Los Angeles,
- 1,643 in East Hollywood,
- 1,950 in Griffith Park,
- 871 in Studio City,
- 848 in Sunland,
- 937 in Woodland Hills
Southern California Edison reported outages
As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 8,000 residents were impacted by power outages, including:
- 5,983 in Los Angeles County
- 207 in Orange County
- 43 in Riverside County
- 1,113 in San Bernardino County