Pursuit suspect steals second car after brief fight with homeowners

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are chasing another suspect in Orange County.

There was an earlier pursuit of two people that ended near Knott's Soak City.

This separate pursuit began with a man driving a black sedan. He jumped out of the vehicle while in a nearby housing complex. 

The suspect jumped into a white van and repeatedly rammed an police cruiser before driving away.

 

Authorities approach vehicle, suspect surrenders

The suspect has surrendered to the authorities. 

Authorities approach suspect behind shield 00:47

Authorities approached the vehicle with ballistic shields and broke the driver-side window. 

The suspect then put his hand up as police detained him.

Pursuit suspect taken into custody 00:51
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Deputies have reason to believe suspect is armed

Suspect believed to be armed 00:21

Deputies believe that the suspect is armed with a gun.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Stolen truck catches on fire nearby by gas station

A flame and cloud of smoke appeared to come out of the back of the stolen truck.

Deputies are currently in a standoff with the suspect. 

Suspect continues to create smoke by burning tires 00:39
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect crashes, deputies open fire

The suspect crashed into a gas station after being rammed by authorities. 

The suspect proceeded to ram into a deputy's cruiser. Following that deputies opened fire.

Suspect rams police vehicle yet again at gas station 01:03
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Sky 2 leaves the scene for fuel; will return

Sky 2 was forced to return to base for fuel. 

We will be back over the pursuit as soon as possible.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives through shopping center, gets back onto surface street

This wild pursuit continues after the suspect drives through a shopping center.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Homeowner flashes knife at pursuit suspect

The homeowners were involved in a brief fight where at least one of the residents flashed a knife at the suspect

CORRECTION: Previously, CBSLA reported that the homeowners seemingly fired shots at the suspect. Upon review, the apparent shots were reflections from a knife. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect driving on the wrong side of the road nearly hits oncoming cars

The suspect continued to drive away from police after stealing a truck. 

The suspect nearly hit two oncoming cars.

Suspect hops curb, drives on wrong side of road before splitting oncoming traffic 00:19
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect enters home, steals truck

The suspect stole another truck after breaking into someone's home. 

The homeowners began brief fight with the suspect before jumping into their car and driving away.

Suspect foot bails into neighborhood 00:51
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect bails out car, after crashing into a vehicle

The suspect jumped out of his van after it stalled on the street following a crash. 

Tires give way, suspect attempts to smoke officers out 01:44
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Sparks fly from suspects back left tire

The suspect drives through a gas station while sparks flew from his back left tire. 

The suspect crashed also crashed into a passerby's vehicle shortly after exiting the station. 

The driver was originally wanted for a traffic violation. Police also said they were wanted for a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

CBSLA
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect blows through red lights

The suspect continued to recklessly drive away from police.

The driver clocked in speeds at about 80 mph while on surface streets even driving onto the sidewalk at times.

Pursuit suspect flying through rush hour traffic 00:57
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Anaheim police in pursuit of the suspect

The pursuit began with Fullerton police but was picked up by Anaheim police. 

The suspect repeatedly rammed an Anaheim police car before taking off onto a nearby freeway, reaching high speeds.

The driver exited onto Western Avenue and continued to drive at high speeds while also going onto the wrong side of the road.

Suspect repeatedly rams Buena Park PD vehicle 01:06
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

