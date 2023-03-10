Pursuit suspect arrested after nearly four-hour long standoff with deputies in Compton

Pursuit suspect arrested after nearly four-hour long standoff with deputies in Comptonget the free app
A man driving a pickup truck was chased by authorities in the Compton area before being cornered near a flood control channel at the Compton Creek, where the standoff continued for nearly five hours.
The pursuit began when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver refused to pull over.
The chase led to Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue, where the pickup came to a stop around 1 p.m. on Thursday a few feet from the wash, pinned in from behind by law enforcement vehicles.
Deputies fired multiple pepper balls into the cab of the pickup, breaking a portion of the rear window, but the driver refused to the exit the vehicle. A spike strip has also been laid down as the man in the truck tries to drive in reverse.
After a few minutes, the man tried to back into the law enforcement vehicles, but could not get away, spinning the tires and sending up a plume of smoke into the air. The deputies tossed a gas container into the cab of that pickup, but the standoff continued.
At around 5:25 p.m., the suspect was finally taken into custody after attempting to flee from the area on foot after exiting his vehicle for the first time since the incident began. He was apprehended by pursuing deputies.
The chase began after deputies tried to stop the motorist, believed to have been driving under the influence, according to reports from the scene. Deputies tried to force the pickup to stop, but it kept going. At times, the man appeared to have inhaled an unknown substance from a balloon.
During a press conference, LASD officials disclosed that as it stands, the suspect faces charges of driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
LASD SEB crisis negotiation team on the way
Crisis negotiation specialists with LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau are heading to the scene to assist with the standoff, which has now been ongoing for nearly three hours.
Authorities blocking traffic near spot of standoff
While the standoff continues, LASD deputies are blocking Wilmington Avenue between Cedar Street and Poplar Street, where the suspect is currently stopped near Compton Creek.
Two armored vehicles arrive at standoff scene
The Los Angeles Sheriff Department brought in two armored vehicles to help with the stand off happening in Compton.
The suspect continues to sit inside his truck and has been seen huffing different substances from a blue tank, possibly nitrous or helium. During the chase, the driver was repeatedly seen with a white balloon in his hand, inhaling from it. He apparently continued refilling the balloon with the blue tank as the chase went on.
Authorities have thrown in multiple pepper balls into the truck in attempts to get the man to come out.
Authorities evacuating nearby homes near standoff
Authorities are evacuating nearby homes as a standoff continues between law enforcement and a reckless driver wanted for a DUI.
The stand off started around 1:15 p.m. at Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue near the Compton Creek Trail and has been going on for over an hour.
Pursuit suspect refuses to get out of his truck, tries to back up
The suspect revved his engine as deputy vehicles pinned his truck in.
The tires spinning created a blanket of smoke as the suspect continues to not get out of his vehicle.
Deputies throw pepper ball into suspect's vehicle
Deputies have fired multiple pepper balls into the cab of that pickup, breaking a portion of the rear window. The driver is still refusing the exit the vehicle.
Deputies surround the suspect's truck
Compton Sheriff's surround the suspect driver's truck as the driver sits inside at the end of a road at the Compton Creek.
Pursuit driver hits a dead end at Compton Creek
Around 1:08 p.m. the driver being pursued runs into a dead end at Compton Creek. The suspect is surrounded by deputies.