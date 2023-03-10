Watch CBS News

Pursuit suspect arrested after nearly four-hour long standoff with deputies in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man driving a pickup truck was chased by authorities in the Compton area before being cornered near a flood control channel at the Compton Creek, where the standoff continued for nearly five hours.

The pursuit began when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver refused to pull over.  

The chase led to Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue, where the pickup came to a stop around 1 p.m. on Thursday a few feet from the wash, pinned in from behind by law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies fired multiple pepper balls into the cab of the pickup, breaking a portion of the rear window, but the driver refused to the exit the vehicle. A spike strip has also been laid down as the man in the truck tries to drive in reverse.

After a few minutes, the man tried to back into the law enforcement vehicles, but could not get away, spinning the tires and sending up a plume of smoke into the air. The deputies tossed a gas container into the cab of that pickup, but the standoff continued.

At around 5:25 p.m., the suspect was finally taken into custody after attempting to flee from the area on foot after exiting his vehicle for the first time since the incident began. He was apprehended by pursuing deputies.   

The chase began after deputies tried to stop the motorist, believed to have been driving under the influence, according to reports from the scene. Deputies tried to force the pickup to stop, but it kept going. At times, the man appeared to have inhaled an unknown substance from a balloon.

During a press conference, LASD officials disclosed that as it stands, the suspect faces charges of driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. 

 

Suspect attempts to flee on foot, quickly apprehended by deputies

Compton pursuit suspect taken into custody after standoff 01:27

After nearly four and a half hours, the standoff finally came to an end at around 5:25 p.m., when the suspect attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot. 

His attempted escape was prompted by LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau's attempt to utilize a chemical again to get him out of the vehicle. 

He was quickly apprehended by pursuing deputies and taken into custody. 

By KCAL-News Staff
 

Suspect facing charges of DUI, assault with deadly weapon

Authorities provide update regarding ongoing standoff in Compton 03:22

During a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies disclosed that the suspect was initially sought after he was seen doing doughnuts in his vehicle. 

He is facing charges of driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. 

By KCAL-News Staff
 

LASD SEB crisis negotiation team on the way

Crisis negotiation specialists with LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau are heading to the scene to assist with the standoff, which has now been ongoing for nearly three hours. 

By KCAL-News Staff
 

Authorities blocking traffic near spot of standoff

While the standoff continues, LASD deputies are blocking Wilmington Avenue between Cedar Street and Poplar Street, where the suspect is currently stopped near Compton Creek.

By KCAL-News Staff
 

Two armored vehicles arrive at standoff scene

Armored vehicle moving in closer as Compton pursuit standoff continues 00:17

The Los Angeles Sheriff Department brought in two armored vehicles to help with the stand off happening in Compton.

The suspect continues to sit inside his truck and has been seen huffing different substances from a blue tank, possibly nitrous or helium. During the chase, the driver was repeatedly seen with a white balloon in his hand, inhaling from it. He apparently continued refilling the balloon with the blue tank as the chase went on. 

Authorities have thrown in multiple pepper balls into the truck in attempts to get the man to come out.

By Amy Maetzold
 

Authorities evacuating nearby homes near standoff

Compton pursuit suspect: Home evacuations 00:29

Authorities are evacuating nearby homes as a standoff continues between law enforcement and a reckless driver wanted for a DUI.

The stand off started around 1:15 p.m. at Poplar Street and Wilmington Avenue near the Compton Creek Trail and has been going on for over an hour.

By Amy Maetzold
 

Pursuit suspect refuses to get out of his truck, tries to back up

The suspect revved his engine as deputy vehicles pinned his truck in.

The tires spinning created a blanket of smoke as the suspect continues to not get out of his vehicle.

By Julie Sharp
 

Deputies throw pepper ball into suspect's vehicle

Deputies have fired multiple pepper balls into the cab of that pickup, breaking a portion of the rear window. The driver is still refusing the exit the vehicle. 

By Julie Sharp
 

Deputies surround the suspect's truck

Compton Sheriff's surround the suspect driver's truck as the driver sits inside at the end of a road at the Compton Creek. 

By Julie Sharp
 

Pursuit driver hits a dead end at Compton Creek

Around 1:08 p.m. the driver being pursued runs into a dead end at Compton Creek. The suspect is surrounded by deputies.  

By Julie Sharp
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

