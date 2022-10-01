Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sacget the free app
California Highway Patrol is chasing a stolen vehicle on the westbound 10 Freeway.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles.
CHP break driver-side vehicle, wrestle with suspect
The California Highway Patrol approached the suspect's SUV with a ballistic shield before bashing in the driver-side window.
The police detained the suspect after a brief struggle while dragging the man out.
Suspect continues to accelerate despite no back tire
The suspect continued to step on the accelerator despite burning off all the rubber on the back-right tire.
The driver eventually stopped accelerating after smoke started to appear from the engine block.
Pursuit comes to stop in a San Gabriel Valley neighborhood
After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac.
The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car's engine revved.
Local police began to clear the area near Sombrero and Avion Drives.
Suspect exits 10 Freeway; enters northbound 710
The suspect drove onto the northbound 710 Freeway with no tire on the passenger-side wheel.
The driver-side tire seemed to barely hang on as the suspect continued to drive at a snail's pace.
Smoke coming out of front two tires as suspect reenters 10 Freeway
Smoke started to appear in the front of the vehicle as the suspect continued to evade police.
The passenger-side tire flew off as the driver continued onto the eastbound 10 Freeway.
Police unsuccessfully PIT suspect
Police tried to PIT maneuver the suspect while on Medford Street.
Even though the suspect had at least one tire deflated, the PIT maneuver failed to stop the vehicle.
Suspect drives through spike strips on the offramp
The suspect briefly stopped before accelerating through spike strips on the Soto Street offramp.
The driver exited into El Sereno with at least one tired deflated.