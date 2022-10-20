Police in pursuit of suspect wanted for a traffic violation

Police in pursuit of suspect wanted for a traffic violationget the free app
Police are in pursuit of a suspect in the Rosemead area. The pursuit began in San Diego after the driver failed to stop during a traffic stop.
Standoff with pursuit suspect still going
Firefighters have now inflated an airbag near Sepulveda Boulevard and W. Century Boulevard for the chance that the male suspect jumps off the overpass bridge.
The man has been threatening to jump off since the pursuit came to an end.
As a result, traffic for incoming and departing LAX passengers will be met with traffic delays thanks to the standoff.
It's unclear at this moment if the suspect is impaired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pursuit suspect, CHP at standstill after pit maneuver
After leading authorities on a pursuit from San Diego all the way to LAX, the male suspect and California Highway Patrol Officers are at a standstill right in front of the LAX entrance on W. Century Boulevard.
The pursuit began when the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road and failed to yield to police.
Following a successful pit maneuver, the suspect jumped out of the sedan he was driving and ran towards the edge of a freeway overpass.
He is currently threatening to jump off an overpass and into oncoming traffic.
Pursuit suspect sticks head out of window
The driver continues to drive at dangerously high speeds on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway after leading police on a pursuit from San Diego.
The suspect was seen sticking his hands out of the driver window while also swerving through lanes of the freeway.
Fortunately, the driver did not hit any other vehicles but came very close to doing so.
Pursuit suspect traveling at high speeds on 105 Freeway
The suspect is showing no signs of slowing down as the driver makes its way through the South Los Angeles area on the 105 Freeway.