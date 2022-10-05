Police in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA

Police in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LAget the free app
Authorities are in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect.
The chase is believed to have began somewhere near the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit detailed that the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon related to a shooting.
Both suspects surrender to officers
After the successful spike strip, the suspect finally came to a stop on S. Vermont Avenue, where both the driver and a person in the passenger seat of the vehicle put their hands out of the window to surrender.
Officers lay spike strip near S. Vermont Ave.
An officer hiding behind a car near S. Vermont Avenue appeared to toss a spike strip in front of the vehicle.
Afterwards, the car could be seen traveling at less than 10 miles per hour, while one person held their hands outside of the passenger window.
Suspect leads police slowly; running red lights
Despite driving fairly slowly, only leading police with speeds nearing 35-40 miles per hour, the suspect continues to drive through intersections without stopping, running through several red lights.