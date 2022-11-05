Watch CBS News

Police arrest armed robbery suspect riding motorcycle following high-speed pursuit

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect riding a motorcycle following a high-speed pursuit Friday evening. 

The suspect was traveling along the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena, hurtling along the road at high speeds before briefly exiting and immediately getting back onto eastbound lanes. 

With Sky2 overhead, the suspect could be seen flying along surface streets, even reaching 100 miles per hour at one point. 

Officers appeared to have cornered the suspect in a cul-de-sac, but he was able to weave his way around their vehicles, before stopping at a gas station on E. Huntington Drive. 

They briefly stopped, appearing to be filling up their tank before again speeding away without actually getting any gas. 

The suspect then reentered the freeway, traveling up to 150 miles per hour. 

At around 11:25 p.m., the suspect suddenly came to a stop under the 210 Freeway overpass at Sunflower Avenue, where he was detained. 

 

Suspect detained after stopping under freeway overpass

After coming to stop under the freeway overpass at Sunflower Avenue under the 210 Freeway, the suspect was detained by a CHP officer. 

Suspect hurtles along eastbound 210

The suspect could be seen traveling at speeds well over 100 miles per hour, weaving around traffic as it continued to flee from officers, who previously stopped pursuit due to the dangerous nature of the incident and the threat it could present to the public. 

Suspect briefly stops at gas station

The suspect briefly stopped at a gas station on E. Huntington Drive where they appeared to be stopping to get gas before continuing the chase. 

