Police in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect on South Los Angeles streets.
The attempted murder allegedly happened near 101st and San Pedro about two weeks ago, police said, and involved gunfire.
The wanted vehicle was spotted Friday and a pursuit began around noon.
Police said a driver and passenger are in the truck. They are considered armed and dangerous.
The front right tire on the suspect vehicle is smoking.
Pursuit suspect in South LA
The suspect is now on S. Broadway in South LA.
Suspect is in Willowbrook
The suspect is driving on Avalon Boulevard near the 90 Highway in Willowbrook.
Pursuit suspect in Leimert Park
The SUV in pursuit with LAPD officers is now in the Leimert Park area. There are two people in the vehicle.
Two people in custody
Two women who ran from the original pickup truck are in custody, LAPD said.
Three people jump into another car
Three people jumped out of the pickup truck on Century Boulevard into another SUV waiting and drove off in that car, continuing the pursuit.
Suspect driving wrong way
The suspect is driving the wrong way on Century Boulevard near LAX.
PIT maneuver will not be attempted
The Los Angeles Police Department said they will not attempt a PIT maneuver on the vehicle because the suspects inside are considered armed and dangerous.
Tire of suspect truck blown out
The tire of the suspect truck blew out on Airport Boulevard near LAX. Parts of the vehicle are coming off of the truck as the pursuit continues.
Suspects are armed and dangerous
Suspect in Inglewood
The suspect is driving in Inglewood near the 405 and LAX.
Suspect is in Hawthorne
The suspect is driving west on Imperial Highway in Hawthorne in a tan Chevrolet Avalanche
Suspect crashed before pursuit
The suspect's truck was allegedly involved in a collision before the pursuit started.
Suspect in pickup truck
The suspect is in a pickup truck on surface streets in the Westchester area.