Police in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect on South Los Angeles streets.

The attempted murder allegedly happened near 101st and San Pedro about two weeks ago, police said, and involved gunfire. 

The wanted vehicle was spotted Friday and a pursuit began around noon. 

Police said a driver and passenger are in the truck. They are considered armed and dangerous. 

The front right tire on the suspect vehicle is smoking. 

 

Pursuit suspect in South LA

The suspect is now on S. Broadway in South LA. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect is in Willowbrook

The suspect is driving on Avalon Boulevard near the 90 Highway in Willowbrook. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Pursuit suspect in Leimert Park

The SUV in pursuit with LAPD officers is now in the Leimert Park area. There are two people in the vehicle. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Two people in custody

Two women who ran from the original pickup truck are in custody, LAPD said. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Three people jump into another car

Three people jumped out of the pickup truck on Century Boulevard into another SUV waiting and drove off in that car, continuing the pursuit. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect driving wrong way

The suspect is driving the wrong way on Century Boulevard near LAX. 

By Danielle Radin
 

PIT maneuver will not be attempted

The Los Angeles Police Department said they will not attempt a PIT maneuver on the vehicle because the suspects inside are considered armed and dangerous. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Tire of suspect truck blown out

The tire of the suspect truck blew out on Airport Boulevard near LAX. Parts of the vehicle are coming off of the truck as the pursuit continues. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspects are armed and dangerous

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect in Inglewood

The suspect is driving in Inglewood near the 405 and LAX. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect is in Hawthorne

The suspect is driving west on Imperial Highway in Hawthorne in a tan Chevrolet Avalanche

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect crashed before pursuit

The suspect's truck was allegedly involved in a collision before the pursuit started. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Suspect in pickup truck

The suspect is in a pickup truck on surface streets in the Westchester area. 

By Danielle Radin
