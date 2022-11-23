Police searching for stolen vehicle suspect seen driving down the wrong side of the freeway

Police searching for stolen vehicle suspect seen driving down the wrong side of the freewayget the free app
Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving down the westbound I-10 Freeway.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing the suspect. However, the suspect started driving the wrong way on the 10 Freeway, forcing deputies to pull off.
A Sheriff's Department helicopter stayed over the suspect to provide surveillance.
Authorities searching for suspect
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has cordoned off a South Gate neighborhood as they continued to search for the suspect.
Additionally, deputies have yet to capture the three passengers that bailed out of the car earlier in the pursuit.
Suspect ditches stolen vehicle, running through South Gate neighborhoods
The suspect ditched his vehicle in a residential area of South Gate.
He tried to escape the Sheriff's Department's spotlight by running through several yards.
Suspect continues to drive on the wrong side of the road
The suspect drove on the wrong side of several roads, attempting to get around traffic in South Gate.
Suspect weaving in and out of traffic
The suspect began to weave in and out of traffic shortly after three passengers jumped out.
A Sheriff's Department helicopter hovered above as the California Highway Patrol tried to get behind the possibly stolen vehicle.
Passengers jump out of suspect's vehicle
Three passengers were seen jumping out of the car while the suspect drove down the southbound side of the I-710 Freeway.