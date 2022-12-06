Watch CBS News

Police chasing hit-and-run suspect from Ventura County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect near Sylmar.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office began the chase.

 

Pursuit began in Fillmore, deputies say

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began in Fillmore after the driver hit another vehicle. 

Deputies said no one was injured in the crash which happened off of Woodgrove Road. 

The driver routinely hit speeds over 85 mph during the chase. 

