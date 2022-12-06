Police chasing hit-and-run suspect from Ventura County

Police chasing hit-and-run suspect from Ventura Countyget the free app
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect near Sylmar.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office began the chase.
Pursuit began in Fillmore, deputies say
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began in Fillmore after the driver hit another vehicle.
Deputies said no one was injured in the crash which happened off of Woodgrove Road.
The driver routinely hit speeds over 85 mph during the chase.