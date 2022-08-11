Watch CBS News

Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police office, 2 others shot in Arcadia
Police office, 2 others shot in Arcadia 03:05

An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. 

The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. 

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the officer with the Arcadia Police Department was responding to a call at a residence when the suspect began firing. It was not immediately known what the call was regarding.

swat2-1.jpg
A SWAT team stands on the street outside of the house where the shooting happened. CBSLA
 

SWAT rescues officer taking cover behind tree

A SWAT team used an armored vehicle to rescue an officer that was taking cover behind a tree. The officer appeared to be limping when the SWAT team ushered him into the back of the armored truck.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Motive not yet released

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. A motive for the shooting, or any suspect information, has not yet been released. 

By Danielle Radin
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.