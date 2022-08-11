Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia

Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadiaget the free app
An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital.
The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the officer with the Arcadia Police Department was responding to a call at a residence when the suspect began firing. It was not immediately known what the call was regarding.
SWAT rescues officer taking cover behind tree
A SWAT team used an armored vehicle to rescue an officer that was taking cover behind a tree. The officer appeared to be limping when the SWAT team ushered him into the back of the armored truck.
Motive not yet released
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. A motive for the shooting, or any suspect information, has not yet been released.