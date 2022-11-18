Watch CBS News

Lindsey Horvath declares victory for in race for LA County Board of Supervisors vacancy

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The race for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' District 3 appears to be over. 

West Hollywood Councilmember Lindsay Horvath declared victory over Calif. Senator Bob Hertzberg after the latter conceded victory to Horvath. 

Horvath was already project to defeat Hertzberg, leading by just under 20,000 votes. 

Hertzberg, a democratic Senator representing Van Nuys, received an endorsement from Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla. 

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old Horvath pulled away in the race down the stretch and received an endorsement from her predecessor, Sheila Kuehl.

