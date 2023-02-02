Watch CBS News

LASD tracking possible carjacking, burglary suspects

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are tracking a possible stolen vehicle and burglary suspect near Downtown Los Angeles. 

While authorities followed the vehicle, it was reported that multiple suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled into an area near an apartment complex near the 10 Freeway. 

Deputies noted that the suspects were tossing items out of the windows of the car, which they determined to be clothing and shoe boxes. 

More to come. 

 

Suspects tossing objects out the car windows

