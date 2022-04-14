LASD in pursuit of carjacking suspect in South Gate

LASD in pursuit of carjacking suspect in South Gateget the free app
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Century station were in pursuit of a carjacking suspect in South Gate Wednesday evening.
The pursuit began at around 9:15 p.m., and when Sky9 overhead, the suspect could be seen driving at high speeds through surface streets in the area.
The driver was behind the wheel of a red Toyota Tacoma.
After several minutes, the suspect pulled over after running over a set of spike strips, which burst one of his back tires and one of his front tires.
He attempted to flee from the area on foot, running a block away onto 69th Street and Naomi Avenue, where he was tackled by pursuing deputies.
Sparks fly as suspect runs over spike strip
Suspect pulled over, apprehended after fleeing on foot
