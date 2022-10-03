Watch CBS News

LAPD pursuing suspect wanted for suspicion of DUI

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The suspect was being chased through Compton before pulling over giving himself up on E. Hatchway Street and S. Vesta Avenue in Compton.

 

The pursuit originally started when the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division spotted the driver and suspect he was operating the truck under the influence. 

LAPD eventually backed off the pursuit and handed it over to Los Angeles County Compton Sheriff deputies. 

After a pursuit through Compton, the driver and a female passenger surrendered to authorities on E. Hatchway Street and S. Vesta Avenue.

