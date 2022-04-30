LAPD in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect

LAPD in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspectget the free app
The pursuit began near Mid-City and the driver has stopped several times in front of police during the pursuit and stepped out of the vehicle.
He maintained slow speeds through much of the pursuit.
Suspect's passenger-side window appears to be shattered
One of the suspect's windows seems to be broken.
Several people try to open the door of suspect's vehicle
Several people could be seen kicking the vehicle while also trying to force the door open.
Suspect pointed rifle and revolver at two people in a tent
The pursuit began after the suspect pointed a rifle and revolver at two people. The rifle is presumed to be in the trunk while the revolver is apparently in the suspect's waistband. More onlookers could be seen kicking the suspect's car and yelling at him.
Onlookers continue to throw items at the suspect
Several more people were seen throwing more items at the vehicle.
Suspect hits another spike strip
The suspect hit another spike strip, striking the same side as the deflated tire.
Tire tears off vehicle, exposing rim.
One of the suspect's tires has shredded completely off, exposing the rim.
SWAT being deployed to pursuit, people throw items at suspect
People watching the pursuit from the sidewalk could be seen throwing items at the suspect, shortly before SWAT was deployed.
Pedestrian walks in front of pursuit suspect
The pedestrian crossed the road and walked in front of the slow-moving vehicle.
LAPD hit suspect with less-lethal round
LAPD officers fired a less-lethal round during one of the suspect's many stops.
Procession of officers tail suspect near DTLA
A long line of LAPD cruisers could be seen slowly following the suspect's vehicle.
Police say suspect pointed an actual rifle and handgun at someone
According to the LAPD, the pursuit began after the suspect pointed an actual rifle and handgun at a passerby.
Spike strip seems to pop some of suspect's tires
Police deployed spike strips and they appeared to have struck the suspect's tires.
LAPD attempt to use less-lethal on the suspect
The Los Angeles Police Department attempted to use less-lethal on the suspect as the pursuit continues.
Motorcycle officer picks up pursuit
A motorcycle officer could be seen getting behind the suspect a rare sight. He continued to pretend to shoot officers with imaginary guns.
Suspect makes a turn near LAPD Wilshire station
The suspect stopped and made a three-point turn in front of the LAPD Wilshire Station.
Suspect continues to make strange gestures at police
The suspect once again made gestures appearing to shoot at police with imaginary guns.
Suspect gets out of vehicle and pretends to shoot police
Several times during the pursuit the suspect could be seen pretending to shoot officers with his fingers.