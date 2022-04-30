LAPD in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect

Watch CBS News

The pursuit began near Mid-City and the driver has stopped several times in front of police during the pursuit and stepped out of the vehicle. 

He maintained slow speeds through much of the pursuit. 

 

Suspect's passenger-side window appears to be shattered

One of the suspect's windows seems to be broken. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Several people try to open the door of suspect's vehicle

Several people try to open the door of suspect's vehicle 01:25

Several people could be seen kicking the vehicle while also trying to force the door open.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect pointed rifle and revolver at two people in a tent

Suspect pointed rifle and revolver at two people in a tent 02:02

The pursuit began after the suspect pointed a rifle and revolver at two people. The rifle is presumed to be in the trunk while the revolver is apparently in the suspect's waistband. More onlookers could be seen kicking the suspect's car and yelling at him.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Onlookers continue to throw items at the suspect

Onlookers continue to throw items at the suspect 00:58

Several more people were seen throwing more items at the vehicle.

Several onlookers continue to interact with suspect 01:34
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect hits another spike strip

Suspect hits another spike strip 00:46

The suspect hit another spike strip, striking the same side as the deflated tire.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Tire tears off vehicle, exposing rim.

Suspect's tire shreds off exposing rim 00:46

One of the suspect's tires has shredded completely off, exposing the rim.

Shredded tire can be seen rolling around suspect's rim 01:18
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

SWAT being deployed to pursuit, people throw items at suspect

SWAT deployed to pursuit, onlookers throw items at suspect's vehicle 01:22

People watching the pursuit from the sidewalk could be seen throwing items at the suspect, shortly before SWAT was deployed.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Pedestrian walks in front of pursuit suspect

Pursuit continues, pedestrian walks by suspect's vehicle 01:05

The pedestrian crossed the road and walked in front of the slow-moving vehicle.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

LAPD hit suspect with less-lethal round

LAPD hits suspect with less-lethal round 01:15

LAPD officers fired a less-lethal round during one of the suspect's many stops.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Procession of officers tail suspect near DTLA

Procession of officers continue to follow the pursuit suspect 01:07

A long line of LAPD cruisers could be seen slowly following the suspect's vehicle. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Police say suspect pointed an actual rifle and handgun at someone

Police say suspect is armed with actual rifle and handgun 01:55

According to the LAPD, the pursuit began after the suspect pointed an actual rifle and handgun at a passerby. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Spike strip seems to pop some of suspect's tires

Suspect's front tires deflate after striking spike strip 01:07

Police deployed spike strips and they appeared to have struck the suspect's tires.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

LAPD attempt to use less-lethal on the suspect

Suspect continues to taunt police 01:34

The Los Angeles Police Department attempted to use less-lethal on the suspect as the pursuit continues. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Motorcycle officer picks up pursuit

Motorcycle officer picks up pursuit before pretending to shoot officers again 00:48

A motorcycle officer could be seen getting behind the suspect a rare sight. He continued to pretend to shoot officers with imaginary guns.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect makes a turn near LAPD Wilshire station

Suspect turns into LAPD Wilshire Station 01:06

The suspect stopped and made a three-point turn in front of the LAPD Wilshire Station.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect continues to make strange gestures at police

Suspect continues to make strange stops and movements 01:19

The suspect once again made gestures appearing to shoot at police with imaginary guns. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect gets out of vehicle and pretends to shoot police

Suspect exits car and seems to pretend to shoot police 01:28

Several times during the pursuit the suspect could be seen pretending to shoot officers with his fingers. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect leads police on slow speed chase

Suspect leads police on slow-speed pursuit 01:01
By Matthew Rodriguez
