Pursuit suspect's vehicle catches on fire during standoff

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck near Exposition Park. 

 

Suspect in custody

LAPD has apprehended the pursuit suspect after deploying gas.

LAPD deploys gas, approach suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department deployed gas into the suspect's vehicle before approaching the pick up truck.

LAPD and suspect enter a standoff

LAPD use bean bag gun on stolen vehicle suspect 00:47

The suspect refused to exit the pickup truck, even though it caught on fire. Police have deployed less lethal at the suspect.

Pursuit vehicle catches on fire

Stolen vehicle catches fire after spike strip 00:40

The suspect stopped the pickup truck once again and a small fire could be seen near the back-right tire.

Pursuit continues after crash

LAPD pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in South Los Angeles 00:41

Police deployed spike stripes after the suspect drove off after crashing into a bystander's SUV. 

Pursuit vehicle crashes

Stolen vehicle crashes into other car in South LA 00:40

The supposedly stolen pickup truck crashed into the back of a bystander's SUV, however, the suspect has yet to exit the vehicle. 

Truck continues to lead police on a slow speed chase near Expo Park

LAPD in pursuit of a stolen truck in South LA 00:39

The Los Angeles Police Department is right behind the suspect on this slow-speed chase. The supposedly stolen pickup truck has stopped several times. 

