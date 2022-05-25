Pursuit suspect's vehicle catches on fire during standoff

Pursuit suspect's vehicle catches on fire during standoffget the free app
The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck near Exposition Park.
Suspect in custody
LAPD has apprehended the pursuit suspect after deploying gas.
LAPD deploys gas, approach suspect
The Los Angeles Police Department deployed gas into the suspect's vehicle before approaching the pick up truck.
LAPD and suspect enter a standoff
The suspect refused to exit the pickup truck, even though it caught on fire. Police have deployed less lethal at the suspect.
Pursuit vehicle catches on fire
The suspect stopped the pickup truck once again and a small fire could be seen near the back-right tire.
Pursuit continues after crash
Police deployed spike stripes after the suspect drove off after crashing into a bystander's SUV.
Pursuit vehicle crashes
The supposedly stolen pickup truck crashed into the back of a bystander's SUV, however, the suspect has yet to exit the vehicle.
Truck continues to lead police on a slow speed chase near Expo Park
The Los Angeles Police Department is right behind the suspect on this slow-speed chase. The supposedly stolen pickup truck has stopped several times.