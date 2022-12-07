Watch CBS News

LAPD stop chase of possibly stolen vehicle near Mission Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department has stopped their chase of a possibly stolen vehicle near Mission Hills.

 

LAPD cancels pursuit, allows chopper to track vehicle

The Los Angeles Police Department have pulled their ground units out of the pursuit, effectively canceling it. 

Officials allowed their helicopter to track the vehicle for some time. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

LAPD goes into tracking mode

Officers have backed off the pursuit and gone into tracking mode. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect dodges spike strip in Canoga Park

The suspect dodged a spike strip set up by Los Angeles police.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect goes through Winnetka, Canoga Park

The suspect has made his way from Reseda to Canoga Park, driving through alleyways at times.

By Matthew Rodriguez
