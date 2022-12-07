LAPD stop chase of possibly stolen vehicle near Mission Hills

LAPD stop chase of possibly stolen vehicle near Mission Hillsget the free app
The Los Angeles Police Department has stopped their chase of a possibly stolen vehicle near Mission Hills.
LAPD cancels pursuit, allows chopper to track vehicle
The Los Angeles Police Department have pulled their ground units out of the pursuit, effectively canceling it.
Officials allowed their helicopter to track the vehicle for some time.
LAPD goes into tracking mode
Officers have backed off the pursuit and gone into tracking mode.
Suspect dodges spike strip in Canoga Park
The suspect dodged a spike strip set up by Los Angeles police.
Suspect goes through Winnetka, Canoga Park
The suspect has made his way from Reseda to Canoga Park, driving through alleyways at times.