LAPD chasing possibly stolen vehicle near Canoga Park
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle near Canoga Park.
Driver bails out of car in Northridge
The suspect driving the reportedly stolen vehicle ran out of their car after briefly parking in a Northridge neighborhood.
The man began running down the neighborhood as a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter shined a spotlight on him.
The suspect surrendered shortly after running into a home's driveway.
Suspect continues to drive through red lights despite LAPD no longer chasing
The suspect continued to drive through red lights despite officers giving up the pursuit.
LAPD ends pursuit after suspect continues to drive dangerously
The Los Angeles Police Department terminated the pursuit after the suspect continued to drive at very high speeds and was oftentimes on the wrong side of the road.
Additionally, the driver sped through several red lights.
Suspect drives on the wrong side of the curvy Santa Susana Pass Road
The suspect continued to drive without headlights while sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road.
The driver nearly hit several vehicles and avoided a spike strip while making his way back to Chatsworth.
Pursuit drives into a dead end in Simi Valley, manages to escape from police
The driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department through the San Fernando Valley and into Simi Valley.
Officers followed the suspect into a dead end but failed to pin the driver in and allowed him to escape.
Pursuit suspect reaches 80 mph on surface streets
The pursuit suspect was speeding through surface streets near Canoga Park and reached 80 mph at times.
The suspect was driving without any lights on and crossed over the center divider several times.