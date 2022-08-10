Successful PIT maneuver brings quick end to pursuit with assault suspect in North Hills

Successful PIT maneuver brings quick end to pursuit with assault suspect in North Hillsget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect early Wednesday morning.
The pursuit began at around 4:30 a.m. after Burbank Police Department officers engaged with the suspect in Burbank. According to police, the assault occurred earlier Wednesday, in which the suspect's vehicle was used as the deadly weapon.
After some time on San Fernando Valley highways, California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit.
At around 5:20 a.m., after the suspect had exited the 118 Freeway onto North Hill surface streets, an officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver, at one point causing the suspect's pickup truck to roll onto its side before landing upright after spinning 180 degrees.
Officers quickly arrived with firearms drawn.
As the suspect refused to comply with demands to exit the vehicle, a group of about five CHP units converged on the car — behind one officer armed with a riot shield. They broke out the rear passenger window while other units made their way onto the driver's side of the truck, where they were able to force him onto the street and take him into custody.
After the PIT maneuver, the suspect's vehicle showed signs of extensive damage, getting a flat tire on the front driver's side and losing its back rear tire.
The pursuit finally came to an end on Sepulveda Boulevard and Tupper Street.
