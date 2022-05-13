Watch CBS News

Happening Now: Fire crews battling brush fire threatening several homes in San Pedro

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews battle San Pedro brush fire close to homes
Crews battle San Pedro brush fire close to homes 00:17

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to a fire in about one acre of medium brush in San Pedro, near 560 N. Western Ave. 

Firefighters went door to door after the fire first broke out around 6:26 p.m. Thursday, warning neighbors that their homes could be in danger. 

"The fire has threatened several homes," added Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 85 firefighters and three water-dropping helicopters are helping to fight the fire, according to LAFD. 

A palm tree ignited near a baseball diamond as crews worked to contain the flames. 

"If you live in an area away from the fire and you know your friends are facing one, offer your home," said Humphrey. "When you leave early, you give firefighters a chance to come in and defend your home."

No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

 

Water dropping helicopters arrive

Three water dropping helicopters have been deployed to the brusher in San Pedro, near Peck Park. 

According to LAFD's Brian Humphrey, the choppers will attack the head of the fire and stop the forward movement. 

Water dropping helicopters deployed in San Pedro brusher 00:58
By Josh DuBose
 

Palm tree ignites as brush fire burns in San Pedro

A palm tree ignited near a baseball diamond as crews worked to contain flames burning in San Pedro.

Palm tree ignites as brush fire burns in San Pedro 00:52
By Madeline Spear
 

LAFD reminds people to reach out to fire victims

"If you live in an area away from the fire and you know your friends are facing one, offer your home," said Humphrey. "When you leave early, you give firefighters a chance to come in and defend your home."

By Danielle Radin
 

Arsenal of fire crews come to help fight flames

About 85 firefighters and 3 water-dropping helicopters are helping to fight the fire, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The fire has threatened several homes," added Humphrey. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Very active flames burning in rugged terrain

Brush fire burning near homes in San Pedro 03:08
By Josh DuBose
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.