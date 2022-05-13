Happening Now: Fire crews battling brush fire threatening several homes in San Pedro

Happening Now: Fire crews battling brush fire threatening several homes in San Pedroget the free app
Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to a fire in about one acre of medium brush in San Pedro, near 560 N. Western Ave.
Firefighters went door to door after the fire first broke out around 6:26 p.m. Thursday, warning neighbors that their homes could be in danger.
"The fire has threatened several homes," added Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
About 85 firefighters and three water-dropping helicopters are helping to fight the fire, according to LAFD.
A palm tree ignited near a baseball diamond as crews worked to contain the flames.
"If you live in an area away from the fire and you know your friends are facing one, offer your home," said Humphrey. "When you leave early, you give firefighters a chance to come in and defend your home."
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Water dropping helicopters arrive
According to LAFD's Brian Humphrey, the choppers will attack the head of the fire and stop the forward movement.
Palm tree ignites as brush fire burns in San Pedro
LAFD reminds people to reach out to fire victims
Arsenal of fire crews come to help fight flames
