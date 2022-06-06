Authorities detain carjacking suspect after lengthy pursuit

Authorities detain carjacking suspect after lengthy pursuitget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect Monday afternoon.
The pursuit began at around 10:45 a.m. in Ontario before the suspect led pursuing Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies throughout the San Gabriel Valley via several freeways and surface streets.
Initially, West Covina Police were in pursuit of the suspect before a chain of hand-offs occurred, heading to Ontario Police then to LASD and finally to California Highway Patrol as the suspect headed along the 710 and 5 Freeways.
The suspect could be seen traveling at high speeds of up to 90 miles per hour as he swerved around uninvolved traffic, blowing through intersections and making extremely quick turns in an attempt to avoid authorities.
After more than an hour, the suspect finally came to a stop while heading southbound on the 5 Freeway in Whittier, putting his hands out of the window to signal his surrender.
Both he, and a female occupant, were detained at the scene.
Pursuit heads back towards Orange County
The suspect exited surface streets at around 11:40 a.m., heading southbound along the 5 Freeway towards Orange County, traveling through East Los Angeles and into Downey.
Deputies reengage pursuit in City of Commerce
After just a few minutes of standing down, LASD deputies reengaged with the suspect as he continued along surface streets in Commerce City.
Ground units called off due to dangerous nature
Just after 11:30 a.m., all ground units in pursuit were called to stand down due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit as the suspect continued to fly through intersections and swerve around traffic.
Suspect briefly leaves freeway before reentering moments later
The suspect briefly drove along the southbound 710 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets for a few moments, only to reenter the southbound lanes along the 5 Freeway.
Again, moments later, the suspect onto surface streets via Garfield Avenue in Commerce City.
Pursuit heads onto WB 710 Freeway
At 11:25 a.m., the suspect re-entered the freeways, merging onto the southbound 710 Freeway.
California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit once the suspect began driving on the freeway.
Suspect exits 10 Freeway onto surface streets
At about 11:17 a.m., the suspect exited the 10 Freeway, heading onto surface streets and driving westbound through the Monterey Park area.
They continued to swerve around uninvolved traffic, driving through intersections at high rates of speed.
Suspect continues through SGV at high speeds
The carjacking suspect, behind the wheel of a white pickup truck, was traveling at high speeds up to 90 miles per hour as they continued to evade police through the San Gabriel Valley.
As of 11:15 a.m. the suspect was driving along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park.