Watch CBS News

Authorities chasing vehicle stolen from Camarillo liquor store

get the free app
  • link copied

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Deputies are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect from Ventura County.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit. The vehicle was stolen from a liquor store in Camarillo.

The pursuit continued into Los Angeles County on the US-101 Freeway near Tarzana, where California Highway Patrol took control of the chase. 

 

Officers use dog to subdue suspect

The suspect seemingly refused to comply with officers, prompting them to send a K9 after her. 

The dog gnawed on the women's sweater before she was arrested by a handful of officers. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Officers deploy spike strip, use successful pit maneuver

The California Highway Patrol deployed a successful spike strip as the pursuit continued to Sherman Oaks. 

The strip blew out at least one tire. Shortly after, the suspect exited the 101 Freeway where an officer used a PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit came to a stop after the driver exited the car and stood at a fence overlooking a cliff. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

California Highway Patrol takes over pursuit

The California Highway Patrol took over the chase once the pursuit entered Los Angeles County.

By Matthew Rodriguez
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.