Authorities chasing vehicle stolen from Camarillo liquor store
Deputies are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect from Ventura County.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit. The vehicle was stolen from a liquor store in Camarillo.
The pursuit continued into Los Angeles County on the US-101 Freeway near Tarzana, where California Highway Patrol took control of the chase.
Officers use dog to subdue suspect
The suspect seemingly refused to comply with officers, prompting them to send a K9 after her.
The dog gnawed on the women's sweater before she was arrested by a handful of officers.
Officers deploy spike strip, use successful pit maneuver
The California Highway Patrol deployed a successful spike strip as the pursuit continued to Sherman Oaks.
The strip blew out at least one tire. Shortly after, the suspect exited the 101 Freeway where an officer used a PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle.
The pursuit came to a stop after the driver exited the car and stood at a fence overlooking a cliff.
The California Highway Patrol took over the chase once the pursuit entered Los Angeles County.