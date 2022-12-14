Police chasing armed robbery suspects on I-10 Freeway

Police chasing armed robbery suspects on I-10 Freewayget the free app
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of an armed robbery suspects on the 710 Freeway.
California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit while the suspect were on the 10 Freeway.
Police said they have three people in custody.
The California Highway Patrol has requested an ambulance for the man attacked by their K9 unit.
It is unclear if the man was involved in the pursuit.
Suspect bails out of car in Downey-Norwalk
The armed robbery suspect jumped out of the car while in the middle of the road and ran away from police.
The suspect was wearing a black shirt and baseball hat.
A man was detained by police and attacked by a K9 unit but it is unsure if it was the suspect.
The man detained was wearing a gray sweater and baseball hat.
Police said that there were three people in the pursuit vehicle.
Suspect's car drives over curb, onto sidewalk
The suspect drove over a curb and onto a sidewalk after encountering traffic.
Suspect loses left-front tire
The vehicle has completely lost its left-front tire.
Police also believe that the suspect lost another tire. It is unclear how the driver lost the tires since the spike strip was unsuccessful.
Debris hits officer's windshield
The California Highway Patrol said that debris hit the lead patrol car forcing it to drop back.
Police unsuccessfully try to spike fleeing car
The California Highway Patrol unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip to stop the suspect's car.
Pursuit continues onto the I-5 Freeway
The chase continues onto the I-5 Freeway through SIlver Lake.
California Highway Patrol takes over pursuit
The California Highway Patrol has taken over the pursuit.
The vehicle briefly exited the I-10 Freeway but reentered in Southwest San Gabriel Valley.
Suspect throws paper out of car; pursuit continues onto I-10
Paper was thrown out of the car as the pursuit continues onto the I-10 Freeway.
Suspects' car enters 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights
The car, which may be carrying two suspects, entered the 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery in El Monte
Authorities said that the armed robbery happened in El Monte.
Deputies tried to pull over the car for reckless driving but after running the license plate they learned that the vehicle was involved in the armed robbery with a handgun.