Police chasing armed robbery suspects on I-10 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of an armed robbery suspects on the 710 Freeway. 

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit while the suspect were on the 10 Freeway.

 

Police say they have 3 people in custody

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Police request ambulance for a the man attacked by K9

The California Highway Patrol has requested an ambulance for the man attacked by their K9 unit. 

It is unclear if the man was involved in the pursuit. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect bails out of car in Downey-Norwalk

The armed robbery suspect jumped out of the car while in the middle of the road and ran away from police.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and baseball hat.

A man was detained by police and attacked by a K9 unit but it is unsure if it was the suspect. 

The man detained was wearing a gray sweater and baseball hat.

Police said that there were three people in the pursuit vehicle.

Pursuit of armed robbery suspect ends in Downey-Norwalk 00:33
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect's car drives over curb, onto sidewalk

The suspect drove over a curb and onto a sidewalk after encountering traffic. 

Pursuit of armed robbery suspect 01:16
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect loses left-front tire

The vehicle has completely lost its left-front tire. 

Police also believe that the suspect lost another tire. It is unclear how the driver lost the tires since the spike strip was unsuccessful.

Police chasing armed robbery suspect in pursuit 00:17
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Debris hits officer's windshield

The California Highway Patrol said that debris hit the lead patrol car forcing it to drop back.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Police unsuccessfully try to spike fleeing car

The California Highway Patrol unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip to stop the suspect's car. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Pursuit continues onto the I-5 Freeway

The chase continues onto the I-5 Freeway through SIlver Lake.

Officers in pursuit of armed robbery suspect 01:03
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

California Highway Patrol takes over pursuit

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the pursuit. 

The vehicle briefly exited the I-10 Freeway but reentered in Southwest San Gabriel Valley.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect throws paper out of car; pursuit continues onto I-10

Paper was thrown out of the car as the pursuit continues onto the I-10 Freeway. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspects' car enters 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights

The car, which may be carrying two suspects, entered the 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspects wanted for armed robbery in El Monte

Authorities said that the armed robbery happened in El Monte. 

Deputies tried to pull over the car for reckless driving but after running the license plate they learned that the vehicle was involved in the armed robbery with a handgun.

Deputies chasing armed robbery suspect on 710 Freeway near Bell Gardens 01:57
By Matthew Rodriguez
