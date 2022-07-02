Crews seemingly put out brush fire in Highland Park that burned at least five acres

Crews seemingly put out brush fire in Highland Park that burned at least five acresget the free app
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a quick-moving brush fire in Highland Park that has burned at least 5 acres.
The fire began near the 360 block of South Avenue 60 near the 110 freeway and moved uphill toward some homes and apartments nearby. No evacuations have been ordered.
Several helicopters helped ground crews battle the fire from above.
In total, 96 firefighters responded to the greater alarm fire and seemingly put out the fire with no visible flames by 10:50 p.m.
Crews were assigned to structure protection in a nearby neighborhood as a precaution.