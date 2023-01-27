Watch CBS News

CHP officers arrest pursuit suspect following lengthy pursuit through Huntington Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged wrong-way driver near Long Beach. 

Officers began pursuit of the suspect, behind the wheel of a gray 2023 Toyota Camry, after allegedly witnessing them commit an undisclosed traffic violation at around 4:15 p.m. on the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

On several occasions, the suspect has evaded officers by driving on the wrong side of the road, driving around oncoming traffic and blowing through intersections.

As the suspect avoided pursuing officers, they drove southbound along Pacific Coast Highway, traveling through Seal Beach and Huntington Beach.

With the suspect continuing to head south, South Los Angeles CHP officers were recalled to the area with Orange County units taking over the pursuit. 

After traveling through Huntington Beach surface streets for some time, the suspect got back onto the highway, utilizing the 55 Freeways and State Route 73 before getting back onto surface streets in Costa Mesa. 

CHP officers attempted a pair of PIT maneuvers, the second of which was perfectly-executed, bringing the suspect's vehicle to a stop at Sunflower Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. 

He was taken into custody without further incident. 

 

Officers arrest suspect without further incident

Pursuit comes to an end after officer executes perfect PIT maneuver 02:59

After forcing the suspect to stop with a PIT maneuver, the suspect exited their vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. 

CHP conducts perfectly-executed PIT maneuver

Officer executes perfect PIT maneuver in Costa Mesa 00:48

After attempting a PIT maneuver that proved unsuccessful, CHP officers attempted a second PIT moments later, spinning the suspect's vehicle 180 degrees and bringing the pursuit to a halt. 

Suspect heads onto freeways

After driving along surface streets through Huntington Beach, the suspect got onto the northbound 55 Freeway as they continued to lead officers in pursuit, just before transitioning onto northbound lanes of State Route 73.

Suspects drive on sidewalk to evade officers attempting to box them in

Driver pulls into parking lot, drives over sidewalk 00:36

As the suspect nearly turned into a shopping center parking lot, instead decided to reverse their vehicle, they were nearly boxed in by two CHP squad cars before fleeing by driving along the side walk. 

Officers catch up with suspect at intersection, nearly trap him from continuing

CHP catches up with pursuit suspect 01:06

Two CHP squad cars caught up with the suspect at an intersection, nearly trapping him from continuing his evasion before he swerved away.

Suspect drives through red lights, wrong side of road

Pursuit suspect fleeing from police in Huntington Beach 01:33

As they continued to evade pursuing CHP officers, the suspect ran a red light and blew through an intersection after swerving into opposite lanes. 

