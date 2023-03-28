CHP in pursuit of suspect vehicle in Lancaster area

CHP in pursuit of suspect vehicle in Lancaster areaget the free app
California Highway Patrol officers in high-speed pursuit of a suspect vehicle on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Newhall area.
A California Highway Patrol unit was reportedly stolen and other officers were in pursuit at extremely high speeds.
The driver led police northbound on the 5 Freeway from the Newhall area up the 138 into the Lancaster area, and was near 190th Street West and the 138 Freeway near Rosamond.
Driver bails out at high speed
At 12:25 p.m., the left rear tire became stripped and began losing tread.
At least two spike-strips were attempted.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The unit continued traveling and hit a telephone pole.
Officers caught up and dragged the unresponsive suspect off the roadway onto the shoulder.
At least six other CHP vehicles were at the scene.
About 12 officers surrounded the suspect. Some were treating the suspect.